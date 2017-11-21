BHP, Vale get extension to settle US$48 billion Samarco claim

BHP Billiton Ltd and Vale SA have secured a 150-day extension from a Brazilian court to negotiate a settlement of a US$48 billion claim stemming from the Samarco mine disaster in 2015, BHP said on Tuesday.

The settlement date was earlier set for Nov. 16.

The miners also entered into an agreement that brings the Brazilian prosecutors into the preliminary agreement regarding the settlement of the Samarco mine disaster claims, BHP said.

(US$1 = 3.2572 reais)

