BHP, Vale get extension to settle US$48 billion Samarco claim

Business

BHP, Vale get extension to settle US$48 billion Samarco claim

BHP Billiton Ltd and Vale SA have secured a 150-day extension from a Brazilian court to negotiate a settlement of a US$48 billion claim stemming from the Samarco mine disaster in 2015, BHP said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A cupboard is pictured in debris in Bento Rodrigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: BHP Billiton Ltd and Vale SA have secured a 150-day extension from a Brazilian court to negotiate a settlement of a US$48 billion claim stemming from the Samarco mine disaster in 2015, BHP said on Tuesday.

The settlement date was earlier set for Nov. 16.

The miners also entered into an agreement that brings the Brazilian prosecutors into the preliminary agreement regarding the settlement of the Samarco mine disaster claims, BHP said.

(US$1 = 3.2572 reais)

(Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark