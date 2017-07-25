Biogen profit smashes estimates on Spinraza demand

U.S. drugmaker Biogen Inc reported a 6.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by strong demand for its recently approved spinal muscular atrophy drug, Spinraza.

REUTERS: Biogen Inc's second-quarter profit blew past estimates, driven by higher-than-expected demand for its recently approved spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) drug, Spinraza.

Shares of the drugmaker, which also raised its 2017 earnings and revenue forecast on Tuesday, were up 4.6 percent at US$297.69 in premarket trading.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last December approved Spinraza for SMA, which is the leading genetic cause of death in infants.

The expensive drug, priced at US$125,000 per injection in the first year of use, brought in sales of a whopping US$203 million, compared with consensus estimates of US$70 million, compiled by Evercore ISI.

Sales of Biogen's oral multiple sclerosis bestseller, Tecfidera, came in at US$1.11 billion, just ahead of consensus estimates of US$1.02 billion.

Excluding items, the drugmaker earned US$5.04 per share, handsomely beating estimates of US$4.41 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

Total revenue rose to 6.4 percent to US$3.08 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, ahead of analysts' estimates of US$2.81 billion.

Net income attributable to the company fell to US$862.8 million, or US$4.07 per share, compared with US$1.05 billion, or US$4.79 per share, a year earlier, due to higher costs.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)