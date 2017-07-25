Biogen raises 2017 forecast on Spinraza success

U.S. drugmaker Biogen Inc reported a 6.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by strong demand for its recently approved spinal muscular atrophy drug, Spinraza.

REUTERS: Biogen Inc's second-quarter profit smashed estimates on Tuesday, boosted by strong sales of its spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) drug, Spinraza, which is priced at US$750,000 for the first year of therapy.

Buoyed by the demand for Spinraza, the U.S. drugmaker raised its full-year earnings and revenue forecasts, sending shares up 4.1 percent in premarket trading.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last December approved the injection for SMA, a rare disorder and the leading genetic cause of death in infants.

The expensive drug, priced at US$125,000 per injection in the first year of use, brought in a whopping US$203 million, compared with consensus estimates of US$70 million, compiled by Evercore ISI.

Spinraza's success helped Biogen lift its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Tuesday to a range of US$20.80 per share to US$21.40 per share, and revenue between US$11.5 billion to US$11.8 billion.

It had forecast earnings of US$20.45 per share to US$21.25 per share and revenue of US$11.1 billion to US$11.4 billion in January.

Advertisement Advertisement

Spinraza is the latest addition to Biogen's portfolio, but the bulk of the company's revenue comes from its roster of multiple sclerosis (MS) treatments.

Sales of Tecfidera, Biogen's leading MS drug, came in at US$1.11 billion, just ahead of consensus estimates of US$1.02 billion.

Revenue from its other MS drugs Avonex and Plegridy came in at US$691 million, above consensus estimates of US$666 million.

Biogen, which spun off its hemophilia business in February, said on Tuesday its MS drug business would continue to be the primary driver of future cash flow even as it the company aimed to develop more neuroscience drugs.

sentifi.com Channel News Asia - Sentifi topic widget

The drugmaker said it expected to keep aside up to US$400 million a year for research and development by 2019.

Excluding items, Biogen earned US$5.04 per share, handsomely beating estimates of US$4.41 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

Total revenue rose to 6.4 percent to US$3.08 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, ahead of analysts' estimates of US$2.81 billion.

Net income attributable to the company fell to US$862.8 million, or US$4.07 per share, compared with US$1.05 billion, or US$4.79 per share, a year earlier, due to higher costs.

Share of Biogen were trading at US$296.40 before the bell on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)