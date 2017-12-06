Bitcoin extends gains, rises above US$12,000 to record high
Bitcoin retained its overnight momentum and rose to a record high of US$12,205.46 on Wednesday, continuing its rally from below US$1,000 at the year's start.
The cryptocurrency was last up 4.35 percent at US$12,185.70 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange .
