Bitcoin falls more than 10 percent on Bitstamp

The price of bitcoin fell more than 10 percent on Wednesday to as low as US$15,800 at a cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp.

TOKYO: The price of bitcoin fell more than 10 percent on Wednesday to as low as US$15,800 at a cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp.

It has since pared some of the losses and is down about 7 percent in early trade. The digital currency has been sliding since it had hit a record high of US$19,666 on Sunday.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)