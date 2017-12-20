Bitcoin falls more than 10 percent on Bitstamp

The price of bitcoin fell more than 10 percent on Wednesday to as low as US$15,800 at a cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp.

A collection of Bitcoin (virtual currency) tokens are displayed in this picture illustration taken December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Illustration/Files

It has since pared some of the losses and is down about 7 percent in early trade. The digital currency has been sliding since it had hit a record high of US$19,666 on Sunday.

