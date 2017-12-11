Bitcoin makes debut on major stock exchange at US$15,000 per unit

NEW YORK: Controversial cryptocurrency Bitcoin made its debut on a major exchange Sunday, opening at US$15,000 per unit at the Chicago board options exchange.

A few minutes after its 11pm GMT (7am, Singapore time) opening a futures contract tied to the currency had risen to $15,600, still short of last week's high of over $17,000.

The move is expected to be followed in a week by a rival listing on Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

"Sunday night is the equivalent of what would be the first person using an Uber or a Lyft or going to a Airbnb," said Bob Fitzsimmons, head of futures contracts at Wedbush Securities.

"It gives it legitimacy. It recognises that it's an asset you can trade," added Nick Colas, of Data Trek research.

Among those cheering the launch were the Winklevoss twins, who have been called the first bitcoin billionaires.

Critics included financial commentator Jim Cramer, who warned that prices could tumble once the new trading venues open the door to "short sellers," who bet on downward moves in assets.

The two launches were made possible after a key US regulator, the Commodities and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), gave the green light to the exchanges on Dec 1, while warning "of the potentially high level of volatility and risk in trading these contracts."



