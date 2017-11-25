Black Friday sales kick off US shopping season

NEW YORK: American consumers arrived en masse in stores - and online - on Friday (Nov 24) for the annual "Black Friday shopping extravaganza that opens the US holiday shopping season.

Held the day after Thanksgiving, a period when schools are out and many offices are closed, Black Friday has evolved over the years into a massive shopping occasion known for "doorbuster" sales and other promotions to lure consumers into stores.

According to a survey by accounting firm Deloitte, 54 per cent plan to conduct a majority of their holiday shopping in December or January, while 26 per cent plan to do it in the period between Black Friday and "Cyber Monday," and 20 per cent will complete most of it in the period before Thanksgiving.

"Cyber Monday," the day after the Thanksgiving weekend, is marked by a plethora of promotions online. Retailers have also begun adding more e-commerce promotions earlier in the weekend, starting on Thanksgiving.

For the first time since Deloitte began conducting the survey 32 years ago, consumers expect to spend a majority of their funds (51 per cent) online compared with in-store (42 per cent), with seven per cent going to catalogue or other types of purchases.

"Shoppers flock to phones," read the front-page headline of Friday's Wall Street Journal.

Faced with the rising popularity of e-commerce, brick-and-mortar retailers are redoubling efforts to try to draw consumers into stores. Macy's, for the first time, began booking advanced reservations for visits with Santa Claus, a response to time-strapped parents.

"Santa's a popular guy, so the wait times to meet him have been quite long in previous years," Macy's says on its website.

"New this year, Santaland is by reservation only ... Make your free booking right here," reads the website, adding, "Time slots are subject to availability."

Retail experts are generally upbeat about the overall prospects for this year's holiday shopping performance. Unemployment stands at just 4.1 per cent, US growth stands at about three per cent and US stock markets are in record range.

Consumers surveyed by the National Retail Federation said they expect an average spend of US$967.13 this season, up 3.4 per cent compared with the average in the year-ago survey.