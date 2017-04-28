BlackRock's Fink a 'big believer' in Wells Fargo CEO
BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink on Friday said he is a "big believer" in Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Tim Sloan, saying the scandal-hit bank is now on a good path.
The world's largest asset manager is a major shareholder in the bank, whose board faced a contentious annual meeting on Tuesday.
Fink was speaking at the Morningstar Investment Conference in Chicago.
