BlackRock's Fink a 'big believer' in Wells Fargo CEO

CHICAGO: BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink on Friday said he is a "big believer" in Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Tim Sloan, saying the scandal-hit bank is now on a good path.

The world's largest asset manager is a major shareholder in the bank, whose board faced a contentious annual meeting on Tuesday.

Fink was speaking at the Morningstar Investment Conference in Chicago.

