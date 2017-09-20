BlackRock's Fink says he is committed to gender parity

BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Larry Fink on Wednesday said he is committed to gender parity and that his company must mirror customers, especially with a large proportion of household wealth managed by women.

NEW YORK: BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Larry Fink on Wednesday said he is committed to gender parity and that his company must mirror customers, especially with a large proportion of household wealth managed by women.

Speaking at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York, Fink also said the world's largest asset management company has seen more interest from investors in environmental, social and corporate governance issues as a result of the United States potentially leaving the Paris climate pact.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)