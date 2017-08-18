BlackRock's largest mutual fund boosts energy holdings: manager

FILE PHOTO: The BlackRock logo is seen at the BlackRock Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

NEW YORK: BlackRock Inc's largest mutual fund hiked its exposure to "select names" in energy as the sector has lagged this year, one of its portfolio managers said on Thursday.

"The underperformance of energy stocks even as oil prices have stabilized creates opportunities for investors," wrote Russ Koesterich, a manager of the BlackRock Global Allocation Fund , in a note.

