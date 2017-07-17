BlackRock second-quarter profit rises 8.6 percent

BlackRock Inc , the world's biggest asset manager, reported an 8.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher fees.

REUTERS: BlackRock Inc , the world's biggest asset manager, reported an 8.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher fees.

Net income attributable to the company rose to US$857 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from US$789 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, BlackRock earned US$5.22, up from US$4.73 last year.

Excluding items, the company earned US$5.24 per share.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)