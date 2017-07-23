Blackstone in talks to buy 40% of Israel cyber firm NSO: Report

TEL AVIV: Blackstone Group is in advanced talks to acquire 40 per cent of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group for US$400 million, Israel's Calcalist business newspaper reported on Sunday (Jul 23).

Another investor – ClearSky – is expected to join Blackstone in the deal as a secondary buyer for 10 per cent, Calcalist said.

Founded in 2009 by Omri Lavie and Shalev Hulio, NSO makes software that can target mobile phones to gather information.

Private equity firm Francisco Partners acquired a majority stake in NSO in 2014 for US$120 million.

An NSO spokesman said he could not confirm the report.

Calcalist said Francisco Partners could achieve a partial exit via the deal four times bigger than its initial investment. A month and a half ago NSO distributed a US$230 million dividend that will not be included in the deal's value, the newspaper reported.

Advertisement Advertisement

Under the deal, Francisco Partners will own 40 per cent of NSO, Blackstone and ClearSky together will hold 40 per cent, the founders will have 6 per cent each and the company's 500 employees will hold the remaining 8 per cent.

Blackstone was not immediately available to comment. ClearSky did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request to comment.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen. Editing by Jane Merriman)