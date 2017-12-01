Blue Apron co-founder steps down as CEO, to be replaced by CFO

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

U.S. meal-kit delivery company Blue Apron said on Thursday its co-founder Matt Salzberg would step down as chief executive and be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Brad Dickerson.

Salzberg will become executive chairman, Blue Apron, which went public in June, said.

