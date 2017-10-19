Blue Apron cuts 6 percent of its workforce

Meal-kit delivery company Blue Apron Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it had cut about 6 percent of its total workforce.

REUTERS: Meal-kit delivery company Blue Apron Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it had cut about 6 percent of its total workforce.

The company said the workforce reductions would be across both its corporate offices and fulfillment centers.

Blue Apron expects to incur about US$3.5 million in employee-related expenses, according to a regulatory filing. (http://bit.ly/2gshZSc)

The company had 5,137 employees as of April 30, 2017.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)