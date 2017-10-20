BMW confirms inspection by EU antitrust officials

German carmaker BMW on Friday confirmed that EU antitrust staff were in Munich this week to search its offices.

The EU separately said an unannounced inspection at a German carmaker was related to a possible violation of antitrust rules that "prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices".

