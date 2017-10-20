BMW confirms inspection by EU antitrust officials

Business

BMW confirms inspection by EU antitrust officials

German carmaker BMW on Friday confirmed that EU antitrust staff were in Munich this week to search its offices.

FILE PHOTO: A BMW logo is seen at the 2017 New York International Auto Show in New York City, U.S. April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson - HP1ED4D13JXHH

Bookmark

MUNICH: German carmaker BMW on Friday confirmed that EU antitrust staff were in Munich this week to search its offices.

The EU separately said an unannounced inspection at a German carmaker was related to a possible violation of antitrust rules that "prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices".

(Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark