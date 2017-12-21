BNY Mellon freezes US$22 billion of Kazakhstan assets: source

The Bank of New York Mellon has frozen US$22 billion in Kazakhstan's oil-generated National Fund's assets over a lawsuit launched by Moldovan businessman Anatolie Stati and his companies against the Kazakh government, a source familiar with the case said on Thursday.

Kazakhstan's National Bank has in turn filed a lawsuit against BNY Mellon. A British court is due to deliver a judgment on that case on Thursday, the source told Reuters.

Kazakhstan's central bank and justice ministry could not be immediately reached for comment.

