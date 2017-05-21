Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia

Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.

DUBAI: Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.

Saudi Arabia will purchase Chinook helicopters and intends to buy P-8 surveillance aircraft, the U.S. company said in a statement.

Boeing also said it would negotiate the sale of up to 16 wide body aircraft to Saudi Gulf Airlines.

