Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia

FILE PHOTO: Boeing's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

DUBAI: Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.

Saudi Arabia will purchase Chinook helicopters and intends to buy P-8 surveillance aircraft, the U.S. company said in a statement.

Boeing also said it would negotiate the sale of up to 16 wide body aircraft to Saudi Gulf Airlines.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Source: Reuters