Boeing delays delivery of third 737 MAX jetliner

SEATTLE: Boeing Co said on Friday it had delayed the delivery of its third 737 MAX jetliner, set for next week to Norwegian Air Shuttle , a move that comes after a brief delay in delivery of the first MAX last month.

The 737 MAX is the latest version of Boeing's best-selling aircraft. Boeing did not elaborate on the cause of the delay.

"Boeing has informed us that the delivery of our first 737 MAX is postponed until the end of June. This will not affect our operation or our passengers," Norwegian Air said in a statement.

