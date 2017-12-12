Boeing lifts dividend by 20 percent, sets new US$18 billion share buyback

Boeing lifts dividend by 20 percent, sets new US$18 billion share buyback

Boeing Co said on Monday it would raise its quarterly dividend by 20 percent to US$1.71 per share and replace its existing share repurchase program with a new US$18 billion authorization.

The new dividend will be payable March 2 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 9, the planemaker said.

The company said it expected that repurchases under the new buyback program would be made over the next 24 to 30 months.

