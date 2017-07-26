Boeing raises 2017 earnings forecast

Boeing Co reported a quarterly profit compared with a loss a year ago when it booked a charge, and raised its full-year core profit forecast.

The world's biggest maker of jetliners said it expects 2017 core earnings per share in a range of US$9.80 to US$10.00, up from its previous forecast of US$9.20 to US$9.40.

Boeing earned US$1.76 billion, or US$2.89 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of US$234 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Last year's results included more than US$2 billion in charges related to the 787, 747 and KC-46 tanker aircraft programs.

The company's core earnings, which excluded some pension and other costs, were US$2.55 per share in the quarter.

Revenue fell 8.1 percent to US$22.74 billion.

Commercial aircraft deliveries fell to 183 from 199. Boeing said it continues to expect to deliver 760-765 commercial aircraft in 2017.

