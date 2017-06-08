Boeing's Insitu, Textron's AAI each win US$475 million US defense contract: Pentagon

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo
WASHINGTON: Boeing Co's Insitu Inc and Textron Inc's AAI Corp are each being awarded US$475 million U.S. defense contracts for Mid-Endurance Unmanned Aircraft Systems intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)

Source: Reuters