Boeing sees growth in demand for airplanes in Southeast Asia

Boeing Co said it sees demand for new airplanes worth US$650 billion in Southeast Asia over the next two decades.

Boeing Co's logo is seen above the front doors of its largest jetliner factory in Everett, Washington, U.S. January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Alwyn Scott
The world's biggest plane maker projected a demand for 4,210 new airplanes in the region over the next 20 years, adding it saw annual traffic growth in Southeast Asia at 6.2 percent.

Single-aisle airplanes, like the 737 MAX, would account for more than 70 percent of new deliveries, Boeing said in a statement on Thursday.

The low-cost business model would further continue to be a driver of traffic growth in Southeast Asia, it noted.

The company sees worldwide demand at 41,030 new airplanes over the next two decades.

