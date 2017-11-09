Boeing signs China deals worth US$37 billion: state TV

Boeing signed US$37 billion in commercial deals in China as part of a trade mission traveling with United States President Donald Trump during his state visit to Beijing, Chinese state TV reported on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Boeing's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

U.S. and Chinese companies also signed US$4 billion in chip industry deals during a signing ceremony, China Central Television reported.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Stella Qiu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

