Boeing signs China deals worth US$37 billion: state TV

BEIJING: Boeing signed US$37 billion in commercial deals in China as part of a trade mission traveling with United States President Donald Trump during his state visit to Beijing, Chinese state TV reported on Thursday.

U.S. and Chinese companies also signed US$4 billion in chip industry deals during a signing ceremony, China Central Television reported.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Stella Qiu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)