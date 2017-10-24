Boeing signs US$13.8b deal with Singapore Airlines

The purchase, which includes 20 Boeing 777-9 model aircraft and 19 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners, is part of SIA's bid to modernise its fleet over the next decade.

WASHINGTON: Boeing Co on Monday (Oct 23) signed a previously announced deal with Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) to sell it 39 aircraft worth US$13.8 billion (S$18.8 billion) at list prices during a White House event with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The airline said last week it would finalise the order during the visit as part of its bid to modernise its fleet over the next decade.



The purchase includes 20 Boeing 777-9 model aircraft and 19 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners.

Mr Lee is currently in the United States for an official working visit at the invitation of US President Donald Trump.



Both leaders held talks at the White House on Monday and reaffirmed the strong relations between the two nations.



Mr Trump recounted his plan for a November trip to Asia, where he will visit Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

