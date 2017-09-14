Boeing to raise 787 output to 14 jets a month in 2019

Boeing will raise its production of 787 Dreamliner passenger jets to 14 a month in 2019, Chief Executive Dennis Muilenberg said on Wednesday, pressing ahead with plans that had been placed on hold as it gauged demand for wide-body jets.

The Boeing Company logo is projected on a wall at the "What's Next?" conference in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

The decision to raise output from 12 a month was announced at a conference, a spokesman said, shortly after Boeing struck a preliminary deal to sell eight of the jets to Malaysia Airlines.

