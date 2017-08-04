Boeing wins US$409 million contract to develop next-generation technologies: Pentagon

Business

Boeing wins US$409 million contract to develop next-generation technologies: Pentagon

Boeing Co has been awarded a US$409 million Air Force contract for next-generation thermal, power and controls, part of a government and industry joint effort to develop revolutionary and innovative technologies, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, in this April 24, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

WASHINGTON: Boeing Co has been awarded a US$409 million Air Force contract for next-generation thermal, power and controls, part of a government and industry joint effort to develop revolutionary and innovative technologies, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech)

Source: Reuters