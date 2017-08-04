Boeing wins US$409 million contract to develop next-generation technologies: Pentagon
WASHINGTON: Boeing Co has been awarded a US$409 million Air Force contract for next-generation thermal, power and controls, part of a government and industry joint effort to develop revolutionary and innovative technologies, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech)