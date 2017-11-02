Bombardier gets letter of intent for up to 61 CSeries jets

Bombardier Inc said on Thursday it received a letter of intent from a European customer to buy up to 61 CSeries jets, while reporting a larger loss for the third quarter.

The Canadian plane and train maker said the letter of intent includes 31 firm orders and options for another 30 jets. Based on list prices, the firm order would be valued at about US$2.4 billion, Bombardier said.

That amount would increase to nearly US$4.8 billion should the options be exercised.

The company did not disclose the customer.

European planemaker Airbus SE recently agreed to take a majority stake in the CSeries program for US$1, in a deal expected to help the struggling line of planes that have not made a single sale in over a year.

For the third quarter, Bombardier posted a net loss of US$117 million or 5 cents a share, compared to a loss of US$94 million or 4 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue came in at US$3.8 billion, slightly up from US$3.74 billion last year.

