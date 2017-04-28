Bombardier shares slide after Boeing seeks US anti-dumping probe

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Bombardier shares fell as much as 5.45 percent on Friday after Boeing Co sought an anti-dumping probe against the company, adding to growing trade tensions between the United States and Canada.

TORONTO: Bombardier shares fell as much as 5.45 percent on Friday after Boeing Co sought an anti-dumping probe against the company, adding to growing trade tensions between the United States and Canada.

Boeing on Thursday asked the U.S. Commerce Department to investigate alleged subsidies and unfair pricing for Canadian planemaker Bombardier's new CSeries airplane. The petition comes days after the Commerce Department imposed duties averaging 20 percent on imports of Canadian softwood lumber.

Bombardier's shares were last down 3.2 percent at CUS$2.13.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)