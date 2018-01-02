BP expects US earnings uplift from tax reform

BENGALURU: British energy company BP expects a positive impact on future post-tax earnings from the United States after the changes to US corporate taxes, it said on Tuesday (Jan 2).

The company said that the lowering of the US corporate income tax rate to 21 per cent from 35 per cent requires revaluation of BP's US deferred tax assets and liabilities.

BP said it expects a one-off non-cash charge of about US$1.5 billion on this year's fourth-quarter results.