BP shutting all US Gulf production ahead of Tropical Storm Nate

HOUSTON: BP Plc said on Thursday it was shutting-in all oil and natural gas production from its U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

The company is also evacuating all personnel from its four platforms in the region. Nate is forecast to enter the Gulf and strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall early on Sunday in Louisiana, near several major refineries.

