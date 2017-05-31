Brainard expects Fed rate hikes but eyeing soft inflation

NEW YORK: A U.S. rate hike is probably coming soon though the Federal Reserve may want to delay if recently soft inflation readings continue, an influential Fed governor said on Tuesday, adding she also backs shrinking a bond portfolio "before too long."

In a mostly upbeat speech in which she mapped out a very gradual reduction in bond holdings, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said she is however most concerned with a lack of progress in pushing inflation up toward a 2-percent goal.

"It would be reasonable to conclude that further removal of accommodation will likely be appropriate soon," she said in prepared remarks, without mentioning the Fed's next policy meeting in mid-June.

Yet "if the tension between the progress on employment and the lack of progress on inflation persists, it may lead me to reassess" that prediction, added Brainard, a dovish permanent voter on U.S. monetary policy. "The apparent lack of progress in moving core inflation back to 2 percent is a source of concern."

The U.S. central bank has raised interest rates twice since December and investors widely expect it to tighten policy again next month, and once more before year end.

Those expectations were boosted slightly after a government report earlier on Tuesday showed inflation rebounded after two surprisingly weak months. The Fed's preferred inflation measure rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in April.

The Fed has also signaled it plans later this year to begin shedding some of its US$4.5 trillion in bond holdings, most of which it amassed in the wake of the financial crisis and recession. It would initially set a low cap on the securities allowed to run off, and raise that every three months, under the plan.

Brainard largely agreed, saying the process should be set on "autopilot" and suggesting it would likely begin this year.

"Predictability, precision, and clarity of communications all argue in favor of focusing policy on the federal funds rate as the single active tool," she said. "The balance sheet essentially would remain subordinate to the federal funds rate."

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)