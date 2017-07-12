Brazil clears Petrobras, advisors of wrongdoing in 2010 share offer

Business

The logo of state-run oil company Petrobras is pictured in the company headquarters in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil's securities industry watchdog on Tuesday cleared Petroleo Brasileiro SA , former management and financial advisors of wrongdoing over alleged irregularities relating to the state-controlled oil company's US$70 billion share offering in September 2010.

The watchdog known as CVM had been investigating whether Petrobras deceived minority shareholders by presenting misleading information to them in the offer - the world's largest ever follow-on stock offering.

