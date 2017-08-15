Brazil's JBS maintains plans for IPO of US unit

Brazil's JBS maintains plans for IPO of US unit

The world's largest meatpacker JBS SA will press on with plans to list shares of its United States subsidiary next year, Chief Executive Officer Wesley Batista said during a conference call with analysts on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - General view of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA in the city of Lapa, Parana state, Brazil, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

Batista said the listing is planned for the second half of 2018, following completion of a global asset divestment plan for JBS to raise around 6 billion reais. "It is not a matter of if but when," he said about the IPO plans. Batista added JBS is in advanced talks to sell Moy Park Ltd in Europe and JBS Five Rivers Cattle Feeding LLC in the U.S..

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters