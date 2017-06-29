Britain likely to refer Murdoch's bid for Sky to full investigation

Britain said on Thursday it was 'minded' to refer Rupert Murdoch's takeover of Sky to a full investigation after its regulators said the deal raised concerns about the amount of influence the media mogul would wield over the country's media.

Workers remove the advertising of Sky TV provider after the German Bundesliga second leg relegation playoff soccer match between Karlsruhe SC and Hamburg SV in Karlsruhe, Germany June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Source: Reuters