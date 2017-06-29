Britain likely to refer Murdoch's bid for Sky to full investigation

Britain said on Thursday it was 'minded' to refer Rupert Murdoch's takeover of Sky to a full investigation after its regulators said the deal raised concerns about the amount of influence the media mogul would wield over the country's media.

