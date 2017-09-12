British, Canadian PMs set for talks on Bombardier-Boeing spat

British, Canadian PMs set for talks on Bombardier-Boeing spat

A logo of jet manufacturer Bombardier is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland: British Prime Minister Theresa May and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet in Ottawa next week and are set to discuss a crisis between U.S. firm Boeing Co and its Canadian rival Bombardier , a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The source, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the situation, said the two leaders would hold talks on Sept. 18. Boeing has launched a potentially damaging trade action against Bombardier, which is a major employer in both Canada and Britain.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters