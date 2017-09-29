British economy grows 0.3% in second quarter

LONDON: Britain's economy expanded 0.3 per cent in the second quarter, unrevised official data showed on Friday (Sep 29), as analysts said it was mired in the "slow growth lane" after last year's Brexit vote.

Gross domestic product growth for the first quarter, or April-June period, was however upgraded to 0.3 per cent from 0.2 per cent previously, the Office for National Statistics added in a statement.

The second-quarter reading was in line with market expectations for no change in the growth rate.

Howard Archer, chief economic advisor at the EY ITEM Club research group, noted that the "UK remained stuck in slow growth lane in second quarter".

He also forecast that the economy would see uninspiring growth for the foreseeable future, as consumer spending is pegged back by high inflation.

"We suspect that the economy will continue to see lacklustre growth over the fourth quarter of 2017 and the early months of 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The squeeze on consumers will remain appreciable in the near-term and could very well deepen in the fourth quarter as consumer price inflation likely to briefly rise above 3.0 percent and earnings growth remains muted."

British inflation has risen sharply in recent months as a Brexit-hit pound raises import costs.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) 12-month rate jumped to 2.9 per cent in August compared to 2.6 per cent in July, recent data showed.

The Bank of England's chief task is to use monetary policy as a tool to keep the annual inflation rate close to a 2.0-per cent target level.