British PM hails double-decker bus order for Mexico

LONDON: The export contract was modest, but its symbolism - 90 of Britain's famous red double-decker buses - prompted the government on Wednesday (Aug 23) to declare the country had a bright post-Brexit future.

The buses will head to Mexico City, under a contract worth £44 million (€48 million, US$56 million).

Prime Minister Theresa May said the deal reflected "exciting new opportunities ahead".

"We are building a truly global Britain by helping UK companies win multi-million pound contracts to export their products across the globe," May said, as she inspected one of the buses at a factory in Guildford, a town southwest of London.

The red buses, famously associated with London streets, are produced by Alexander Dennis Limited at factories in Scotland and Guildford.

The government said that the low-emission vehicles would "reduce congestion and pollution" on the Paseo de la Reforma, one of Mexico City's main avenues.

Alexander Dennis said it already sells the double-deckers to Canada, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Switzerland and the United States.

A company spokeswoman said the Mexico City contract was awarded in 2015 but the buses were only being delivered this year as they had to be adapted for the city's high altitude.

The Mexican capital is at an altitude of 2,240 metres compared to an average of just 35 metres for London.

The buses are expected to begin transporting passengers in Mexico City by the end of the year.

May has emphasised the commercial advantages for Britain of being able to strike its own free-trade agreements with third countries once the country leaves the European Union in 2019 as expected.

"UK firms such as Alexander Dennis are taking advantage of the opportunities in fast growing markets like Mexico," International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said in a statement.