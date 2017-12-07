Broadcom helps lift Nasdaq; S&P, Dow slip

Gains in chipmaker Broadcom and yogawear maker Lululemon helped lift the Nasdaq at the open on Thursday, while the S&P 500 and the Dow were slightly lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 24.94 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,115.97. The S&P 500 lost 1.78 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,627.49. The Nasdaq Composite added 3.32 points, or 0.05 percent, to 6,779.70.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)