Budweiser maker Anheuser-Busch reserves 40 Tesla electric trucks

Budweiser beer maker Anheuser-Busch has reserved 40 of Tesla Inc's all-electric Semi trucks as it seeks to reduce fuel costs and vehicle emissions, the brewer said on Thursday.

It was likely the largest publicly announced order Tesla has received for its electric trucks, which are scheduled to be in production by 2019.

"At Anheuser-Busch, we are constantly seeking new ways to make our supply chain more sustainable, efficient, and innovative," said James Sembrot, senior director of logistics strategy. "This investment in Tesla semi-trucks helps us achieve these goals while improving road safety and lowering our environmental impact."

The U.S. subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev NV plans to use the trucks for shipments to wholesalers within the 500-mile (800-km) range promised by Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk.

A range of trucking, grocery, and retail companies have reserved at least 116 Tesla Semi trucks, according to a Reuters tally, including Anheuser-Busch's 40.

Last month, Tesla received orders for its electric trucks from high-profile companies such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and fleet operator J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Germany-based Deutsche Post AG's DHL and Fortigo Freight Services Inc, one of Canada's largest fleet management companies, also pre-ordered Tesla's electric trucks last month to test on limited routes.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

