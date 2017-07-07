Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Energy to buy Oncor

Business

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Energy to buy Oncor

Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, agreed to acquire Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC for an equity value of about US$11.25 billion, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett waits to play table tennis during the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S. May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
(Updated: )

REUTERS: Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, agreed to acquire Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC for an equity value of about US$11.25 billion, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Reuters reported on Thursday Berkshire Hathaway Energy was nearing a deal to acquire Oncor.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Source: Reuters