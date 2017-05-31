Canada: Boeing is trusted partner despite Bombardier dispute

Canada's Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said on Wednesday that Boeing Co will be a trusted military partner in the decades to come, even though the government has threatened to scrap plans to buy Boeing's fighter jets.

The Boeing Company logo is projected on a wall at the "What's Next?" conference in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

In the prepared text of a speech, Sajjan called on Boeing to abandon an anti-dumping challenge it has launched against Canadian plane maker Bombardier Inc, saying "it is not the behavior we expect of a trusted partner".

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Denny Thomas)

Source: Reuters