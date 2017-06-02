Canada suspends talks with Boeing over jet purchase

The Canadian government has suspended talks with Boeing Co over the planned purchase of Super Hornet jets as a stopgap measure, an official said on Thursday.

"We have a capability gap, we outlined a process, our partner in that process is not acting like a valued partner right now so we've suspended discussions with that partner," Steven MacKinnon, parliamentary secretary to Public Services and Procurement Minister Judy Foote, told reporters.

