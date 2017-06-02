Canada suspends talks with Boeing over jet purchase

Business

Boeing Co's logo is seen above the front doors of its largest jetliner factory in Everett, Washington, U.S. January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Alwyn Scott

OTTAWA: The Canadian government has suspended talks with Boeing Co over the planned purchase of Super Hornet jets as a stopgap measure, an official said on Thursday.

"We have a capability gap, we outlined a process, our partner in that process is not acting like a valued partner right now so we've suspended discussions with that partner," Steven MacKinnon, parliamentary secretary to Public Services and Procurement Minister Judy Foote, told reporters.

(Reporting by leah Schnurr; Writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Source: Reuters