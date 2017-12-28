CapitaLand acquires first office building in Germany

SINGAPORE: CapitaLand has acquired its first office building in Germany, marking the expansion of its commercial business beyond Asia, the group announced on Thursday (Dec 28).

CapitaLand said in a press release that it purchased the Main Airport Centre (MAC), a freehold multi-tenanted office in Frankfurt, for 245 million euros (S$392 million) through a joint venture.

The group holds a 94.9 per cent stake, while unrelated third party Lum Chang Holdings holds the remaining 5.1 per cent.

The MAC is located close to Frankfurt Airport, one of the top five busiest airports in Europe, according to CapitaLand.

It is also near several hotels and is placed in an "increasingly popular" district for both domestic and international companies from a variety of industries including aviation, business services, consulting, healthcare, logistics and technology, the company added.

Mr Lee Chee Koon, the group's chief investment officer (designate), revealed that the MAC is 84 per cent occupied with "over 30 quality tenants" including Dell, Mastercard and Lufthansa's customer loyalty operations. He added that the rate is set to go over 95 per cent by June 2018 "based on leases already secured for next year".

In its press release, CapitaLand said it expects more tenants as the district "becomes more vibrant". A new metro station with a 10-minute direct connection to the city centre as well as access to the airport will be ready in 2019, while a third airport terminal will open in 2023.



President and group CEO Lim Ming Yan said CapitaLand was "very pleased ... to have meaningful investment exposure in a quality income-generating office building well-located in Frankfurt", which he described as a "top investment destination in Europe".

"The acquisition of MAC leverages the Group’s 15 years of experience in Germany and will add to CapitaLand Group’s network of commercial buildings in Asia.

"Besides key Asian markets such as Singapore, China, Japan and Vietnam, we also see significant investment opportunities in key gateway cities in Europe, Australia and the US," Mr Lim said.

He added: “We will remain aggressive but disciplined to reconstitute our portfolio and deploy capital to quality higher yielding assets, while continuing to grow our recurring income base by strengthening our operating platforms and assets under management.”

Mr Lee, who is CEO of The Ascott, also noted that CapitaLand has already established presence in Europe's serviced residence sector.

"This (office building) acquisition marks CapitaLand's entry into the commercial sector in Germany, one of the world's largest and most stable economies," he said.

