CapitaLand joint venture buys Guangzhou shopping mall for RMB3.36 billion

SINGAPORE: CapitaLand and its Chinese shopping mall real estate investment trust have bought a mall in Guangzhou for RMB3.36 billion (S$685 million).

CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT) is the majority shareholder with a 51 per cent stake in the joint venture, while CapitaLand owns the remaining 49 per cent.

The mall, called Rock Square, is located in Haizhu district, Guangzhou’s second-most populous urban district. It caters to about 800,000 residents from middle- and high-income households within a three-kilometre radius.

With a gross floor area (GFA) excluding car park of about 83,591 sq m, the four-year-old mall is one of the largest in Haizhu district. It has three levels above ground and two basement levels. Key tenants include AEON, UNIQLO, ZARA and Victoria’s Secret.

Mr Jason Leow, CEO of CapitaLand Mall Asia, said: “Given Rock Square’s significant scale and strategic location with excellent transport links, the acquisition presents a rare opportunity to increase our exposure to the high-growth retail market in a first-tier city.”

The transaction is expected to be completed by the first quarter of next year.

Advertisement