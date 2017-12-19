CapitaLand to buy second commercial site in Shanghai in 6 months

SINGAPORE: CapitaLand has agreed to buy a commercial site in Shanghai for 838 million yuan (S$171 million), its second office investment in China’s financial hub in six months.

The deal will be made through the developer’s wholly-owned business unit, CapitaLand China.

The site, located in Wujiaochang decentralised business district (DBD) in Yangpu district, is situated next to CapitaLand’s Innov Center, an operational office with ancillary retail that was acquired in June 2017.

CapitaLand plans to develop the new site into a Grade A office with a total gross floor area (GFA) of 37,765 sqm, the developer said in a media release on Tuesday (Dec 19).

The new office will be the only new Grade A office supply in Wujiaochang in 2020 when it is completed.

Along with Innov Center, the two properties will have a combined GFA of more than 118,000 sqm.

Capitaland said in its release that it is riding on the strong demand for office leases in Innov Center.

“Bolstered by the strong demand, Innov Center is already about 40 per cent leased in just six months since our acquisition,” said Mr Lucas Loh, CEO of CapitaLand China.

“We are confident that the new office, which enjoys synergy as an extension to Innov Center, will sustain the leasing momentum.”

When completed, the total investment for the new office will be about 1.3 billion yuan.

Construction is scheduled to begin early next year.

CapitaLand CEO Lim Ming Yan said: “This latest acquisition affirms our confidence in China, which is an important core market for CapitaLand. With Shanghai set to overtake Hong Kong as Greater China’s largest office market by 2020, we are optimistic about the growth prospects in this sector.”