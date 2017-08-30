Carlos Slim's America Movil makes payment in Colombia telecom case

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday that it had complied with a Colombian arbitration ruling ordering it to compensate the government for wireless telecommunication assets used in the South American nation.

MEXICO CITY: Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday that it had complied with a Colombian arbitration ruling ordering it to compensate the government for wireless telecommunication assets used in the South American nation.

America Movil's Colombian unit, Comunicacion Celular (COMCEL), is continuing to challenge the arbitration award, the company said in a statement.

"COMCEL will exhaust every national and international available legal action to challenge the arbitral award," the company said.

(Reporting by Julia Love and Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Sandra Maler)