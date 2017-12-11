Carrefour's Brazilian unit elects Malige as chairman

FILE PHOTO: The Carrefour logo is pictured in a supermarket in Sao Paulo, Brazil November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO: The board at the Brazilian unit of French retailer Carrefour has elected Matthieu Malige as chairman, it said in a statement on Monday.

Pierre-Jean Sivignon resigned as chairman of Grupo Carrefour Brasil on Dec. 8 and the board elected his replacement on the same date, it said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

